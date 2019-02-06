English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Apni Baat Rahul ke Saath’ Dialogue is Congress Counter to PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat
Rahul Gandhi may also do live interactions on Facebook and Instagram so that people can directly ask him questions, sources said.
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has launched a series of interactions with sections of society and called it “Apni Baat Rahul ke Saath.”
At first glance, it can be easily mistaken for a replica of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann ki Baat”. Rejecting any talk of it being a copy, Congress’ IT cell head Divya Spandana, says, “PM’s is a monologue while Congress presidents’ is a dialogue.”
Countering Prime Minister’s Mann ki baat, Gandhi’s first interaction was held with students last week at a restaurant in Delhi. The seven students were chosen impromptu and from different schools and Gandhi took their questions freely, she said.
There are more such meetings are being planned across the country.
The one which is being seriously mulled is with film stars who are not considered to be too “right leaning”. Names doing the round are of Swara Bhaskar, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. However, it is not just film stars, the plan is also to meet professionals across different sections of the society, including university students, teachers and white collar workers.
Sources say Gandhi may also do live interactions on Facebook and Instagram so that people can directly ask him questions.
“It won’t stop at this”, Gandhi has told his team as he wants the social media space to be captured by the Congress party. He has also asked all senior leaders to be active on Twitter and many have been receiving frequent trainings as well. Realising that it’s a formidable medium, Gandhi wants to use this space more often.
Interacting with smaller scale in a private and informal manner, Gandhi has been meeting people when he travels either abroad or to other states. Similar to the one he did recently in Bhubaneswar and when he met businessmen in Dubai. But these interactions, sources say, will be different.
Sources say it will be also used as input for the party’s manifesto. “The points gathered by the Congress party will be used as some observations are very useful and inspirational,” said a source.
Rahul has attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking questions from people or holding press conferences. Rahul of late has been taking questions and holding press conference. And with ‘Apni baat Rahul ke saath’, he wants to score a point.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
