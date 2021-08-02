Apni Party Mulls Mass Resignations, Says JK Admin Failing to Empower Local Bodies

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, which was formed after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions in 2019, on Monday threatened that its District Development Council members will submit their resignations alleging that their work to assist people in remote areas was being hindered by the union territory administration. Reminding the union territory administration of the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on empowering local bodies, JKAP chief Altaf Bukhari said his council members were either not allowed to function or their movement had been completely restricted.

"We are left with no other option but to resign because the UT administration is time and again failing us and not allowing us to deliver on the ground and provide relief to the people in remote villages. I do not wish to show false dreams to the people," Bukhari told .

