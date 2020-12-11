'Apologise, Don't Play with Fire', Guv Dhankhar Tells CM Mamata Day After Attack on Nadda's Convoy in Bengal

A day after BJP national president JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked at South 24-Parganas, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has deviated from the path of democracy and should immediately apologise for the incident.

Addressing a press conference, Dhankhar said, “Madam Chief Minister has lost her way and my responsibility starts from where she has lost her way to save the Constitution. I cannot be a mute spectator when the Constitution was overruled. It is my duty to save the constitution.”

“What we all witnessed on Thursday was shameful. It happened on Human Rights Day. She should apologise for the incident where a national party president was attacked. In the past too there were many incidents of law and order violation and every time I have asked for a report from the Chief Minister. But unfortunately they didn’t update me time to time,” he said.

On CM Banerjee’s statement that ‘outsiders trying to capture Bengal’, he said, “It is dangerous that she is using the word ‘outsider’. India is a one nation and we all are Indian. We believe in one Constitution. The Chief Minister is not above the Constitution. You have taken the oath of the constitution, please respect it. Please don’t indulge in - who is an outsider, who is an insider. I felt that such a comment from her side is unwarranted, shameful and painful. I would like to tell her – Madam Chief Minister please don’t play with the fire.”

On Friday morning, Dhankhar sent a report to the Centre over the ‘deteriorating law and order situation in Bengal’. Based on his report, the state’s police chief and the Chief Secretary have been summoned by Union Home Ministry on December 14.

“I have taken a very serious note of the statement made by her. How can a responsible chief minister, believing in rule of law, believing in Constitution, and believing in rich Bengali culture, talk the way she did. Madam Chief Minister please maintain some dignity and take back your words,” he added.