Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Apologise for Delhi Violence Instead of Coming and Preaching in Bengal, TMC Tells Amit Shah

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee said West Bengal is better off without bigotry, claiming the BJP is trying to spread hatred in the state.

PTI

Updated:March 1, 2020, 7:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Apologise for Delhi Violence Instead of Coming and Preaching in Bengal, TMC Tells Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Kolkata on Sunday. (PTI)

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Sunday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for attacking the state government over the law and order situation, saying instead of preaching he should apologise for failing to save innocent lives during the Delhi violence.

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said West Bengal is better off without bigotry and hatred that, he alleged, the BJP "is trying to spread".

"Rather than coming and preaching in Bengal @AmitShah you should have explained and apologised for failing to save more than 50 innocent lives in #DelhiViolence right under your nose," Abhishek, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said in a tweet.

At least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured as frenzied groups of people torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump, and pelted local people and police personnel with stones earlier this week, the worst riots in Delhi in over three decades.

Delhi Police is under the Union Home Ministry.

"Mr Shah, Bengal is better off without bigotry and hatred that BJP is trying to spread," Abhishek said in the tweet.

Shah, who was in the city to address a rally, exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next government in the state with the two-third majority after the 2021 Assembly polls and expressed anguish over the "worsening" law and order situation in Bengal.

With an eye on 2021 Assembly polls in the state, Shah also launched the BJP's 'Aar Noi Annay' (no more injustice) campaign and accused the TMC government of not allowing "central welfare policies to be implemented in the state".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram