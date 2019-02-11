English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Apologise or Face Legal Notice, Dushyant Chautala Tells Uncle Abhay After His 'Tickets Sale Charge'
To another question on possibility of JJP entering into an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party, Dushyant Chautala said there have been no formal talks on it.
File photo of MP Dushyant Chautala
Chandigarh: As the feud in the Chautala family continued to play out in public, Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala on Monday asked his uncle Abhay Chautala to apologise or face legal notice after the senior INLD leader had accused his elder brother, Ajay Chautala, of selling party tickets in the 2014 assembly elections.
"He (Abhay) has tried to defame Ajay Chautala. He should publicly apologise, otherwise a legal notice will be served on him," Dushyant, who is Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader, told reporters in Fatehabad in Haryana.
Dushyant, the elder son of former MP Ajay Chautala, was asked to comment on allegations of selling of the party tickets made by Abhay against Ajay.
Abhay had last week told reporters here that Ajay allegedly shook hands with many of INLD's opponents who belonged to different parties and entered into a quid-pro-quo arrangement with them by extending help to them in the 2014 assembly polls in return for the favour they extended to him to help his son, Dushyant Chautala, in the Lok Sabha polls the same year.
Replying to another question, Dushyant dubbed Abhay as a "non-serious politician".
On BSP breaking its alliance with INLD last week and entering into a tie-up with rebel BJP MP Raj Kumar Saini-floated party LSP, Dushyant said, "It (BSP-LSP) is an alliance based on caste equations and people will reject it."
To another question on possibility of JJP entering into an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party, which had extended its support to the fledgling party in the recently held Jind assembly bypolls, he said there have been no formal talks on it.
Dushyant also said that after last month's Jind bypolls, in which party leader Digvijay Chautala put up an impressive performance ending at number two spot behind the ruling BJP's winning candidate Krishan Middha, the JJP had emerged as a viable alternative to the saffron party.
