Apple Manager Murder: UP Minister Rajbhar Says 'Law and Order Reduced to Joke'

The Uttar Pradesh government came under attack from one of its own cabinet ministers on Monday over the killing of a tech company executive allegedly by a policeman even as the victim's family met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and sought strict action against the guilty.Leader of key BJP ally, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), and UP Backward Class Welfare Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar demanded a CBI probe in the killing of 38-year-old Vivek Tiwari, who was shot Saturday in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar when going to drop a colleague.Rajbhar accused the police of trying to "cover up" the matter and claimed law and order in UP was reduced to a 'joke'."A common citizen was murdered by the police. In the name of encounter, the police takes money, and kills people. Crime is making its presence felt in the state, while law and order situation has become a joke. Yogi ji has neither been successful in reducing crime in the state nor he has been able to make the people feel that they are safe," Rajbhar alleged in a tweet.The minister claimed the state government had "failed completely" on the law and order front."There should be a CBI probe in this, and stringent action must be initiated against the guilty. Police is trying to cover up the matter," the minister said referring to Vivek Tiwari's killing.Opposition leaders Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav also targeted the state government over the incident. BSP chief Mayawati alleged the killing was the latest example of how upper caste people were "also facing harassment" under BJP rule. SP chief Yadav claimed "no one is safe" in the state.Meanwhile, family members of the Apple executive, met Chief Minister Adityanath and demanded strict action against the guilty."I have said earlier that I have faith in the state government. This faith was strengthened after meeting the chief minister. I lost the capacity to take a stand after the unfortunate incident, which should not have happened. It has shaken me. After meeting the chief minister, I have gained confidence that I will be able to fulfil the responsibilities my husband has left me," she said after the meeting.The executive was shot dead on September 29, allegedly by policemen, after he reportedly refused to stop his car. The incident led to widespread outrage."All my demands have been met. I wanted strict action against the guilty, a job, accommodation, expenses for the education of my daughters, and my mother-in-law. The chief minister acceded to all my demands," the victim's wife told reporters.Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma reached Vivek Tiwari's home here in the morning and took along with him the deceased's wife, brother-in-law and two daughters to the 5, Kalidas Marg, residence of Adityanath.The chief minister assured family of all the possible help and also consoled the victim's daughters, promising strict action against the guilty."The family is satisfied with the action taken. We will extend all possible help to the victim's family, including a job to Kalpana as per her educational qualifications. A relief amount of Rs 25 lakh, two fixed deposits (FDs) of Rs 5 lakh each in the name of two daughters of the victim and a Rs 5 lakh FD for the mother has been approved by the chief minister," the deputy chief minister told PTI."I was in touch with the family members, who are known to us, and met them Sunday after arriving in Lucknow. The family members had been in the BJP too in the past and they did not want politics over the matter," Sharma said.The family wanted strict action, which has already been taken as the two accused persons were arrested and dismissed from service, he said.Kalpana Tiwari will be given a job in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, an official statement issued by the chief minister's office said.BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav met the family members of the deceased on Monday. Meanwhile, based on a complaint lodged by Kalpana Tiwari, wife of the deceased, a fresh FIR was registered Sunday night, officials said.Two constables — Prashant Chowdhury and Sandeep Kumar — were arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by Tiwari's colleague Sana Khan, who was travelling with him at the time of the incident. The two accused were also dismissed from service, officials said."An FIR was registered (for committing murder) on the basis of a complaint made by Kalpana Tiwari (wife of the executive) against both the erring constables," Inspector General Lucknow range Sujeet Pandey said, adding that an investigation by the SIT was also underway.Vivek Tiwari's body was cremated on Sunday at Bhaisakund in the presence of state minister Brijesh Pathak, local MLA Ashutosh Tondon and others.