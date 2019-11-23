New Delhi: Dubbing the early morning development as 'surgical strike on Maharashtra', Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday called the Bharatiya Janata Party "narcissists" and said that they should "apply Fevicol and sit on the seat of power". The senior Thackeray added that Ajit Pawar's move was a clear disrespect of Constitution and people's mandate.

"The child play in the name of democracy is laughable. I think elections shouldn't be declared after this. It's a surgical strike on Maharashtra. We will take decision about disciplinary action," he said addressing a press conference in Mumbai.

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as Maharashtra CM, propped by NCP's Ajit Pawar, who took oath as deputy chief minister, even as NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the decision to side with Fadnavis was his nephew's personal choice and not that of the party.

The oath taking was held soon after the President's rule, imposed on November 12, was revoked. President Ram Nath Kovind signed the proclamation for revocation of the central rule and a gazette notification to this effect was issued at 5.47 am.

The swearing in ceremony came as a political shocker, hours after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray emerged as the Sena-NCP-Congress' consensus candidate for the top post. Sharad Pawar said it was his nephew Ajit Pawar's own decision, and not that of the party, to support the BJP to form the government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.