‘Apt As Congress President’: Shatrughan Sinha Endorses Priyanka, Compares Her to Indira Gandhi

New Delhi: With the Congress suffering a major leadership crisis after the resignation of Rahul Gandhi, party leader Shatrughan Sinha on Monday joined the chorus backing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the top post, calling her a “booster for the party” and a truly dedicated leader.

"Yesterday/day before the timely involvement by the most popular, bold, dynamic leader of Congress Priyanka Gandhi for Sonbhadra Massacre was reminiscent of the late and great Madam Gandhi. During her Belchi days, she had travelled on an Elephant," the actor-turned-politician wrote in a series of tweets.

"Priyanka broached everything with determination, commitment and courted arrest with a smile. Her being in custody was uncalled for. She displayed tremendous composure in those circumstances. It's my humble appeal that she would be apt as the party president to lead ahead," he added.

Sinha said the move will prove to be “a booster for the Congress party” in particular and political parties in general. “She is a role model of a true dedicated leader. Other political parties should learn and follow her,” he said.

After Rahul Gandhi's resignation as party chief, voices within have been growing in favour of Priyanka leading the party in the critical times. On Sunday, veteran Congress leader Natwar Singh had also endorsed Priyanka for the post of party president.

Praising Priyanka for visiting Sonbhadra where 10 people were gunned down last week, Singh said: "You must have witnessed what she (Priyanka Gandhi) did in a village in Uttar Pradesh. It was amazing. She stayed there and achieved what she wanted to.”

"Rahul Gandhi had said that nobody from the Gandhi family will become the Congress president. Now, the family will have to reverse the decision and only they can do it," Singh said, adding that having a non-Gandhi at the top post will cause the party to split.

Former MP Abhijit Mukherjee, who is the son of ex-president Pranab Mukherjee, had also made an open plea in favour of Priyanka, saying she should not ignore the "clarion call of lakhs of Congress workers" across the country to take over the party.

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader Anil Shastri said that Priyanka is the best person to lead the party at this time and the AICC should elect her as the new chief of the grand old party in the wake of Rahul Gandhi's insistence on quitting the post.