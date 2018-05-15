Arabhavi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Balachandra Lakshmanarao Jarakiholi Wins

Live Status BJP Balachandra Lakshmanarao Jarakiholi Won

Arabhavi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Belgaum Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,28,322 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,13,565 are male, 1,14,054 female and 16 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.84 and the approximate literacy rate is 63%BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 75,221 votes (51.84%) securing 68.42% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.87%.JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,368 votes (4.22%) registering 41.81% of the votes polled.