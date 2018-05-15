GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Arabhavi Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Balachandra Lakshmanarao Jarakiholi Wins

Live election result of 8 Arabhavi constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Arabhavi MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 6:33 PM IST
Arabhavi (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Belgaum district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Belgaum Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,28,322 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,13,565 are male, 1,14,054 female and 16 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.84 and the approximate literacy rate is 63%
Live Status BJP Balachandra Lakshmanarao Jarakiholi Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP9614454.34%Balachandra Lakshmanarao Jarakiholi
JD(S)4881627.59%Bhimappa Gundappa Gadad
INC2325313.14%Arvind Mahadevrao Dalwai
IND29621.67%Chunappa Uddapa Pujeri
SJPA17450.99%Ashok P Hanaji
NOTA13980.79%Nota
IND11610.66%Bhimappa Siddappa Naik
AIMEP8300.47%Shankargouda Ninganngouda Padesur
SHS6270.35%Laxman Basappa Toli

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 75,221 votes (51.84%) securing 68.42% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 73.87%.

JD(S) won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,368 votes (4.22%) registering 41.81% of the votes polled.

Check the table below for Arabhavi live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

