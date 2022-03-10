Aradhana Mishra, Mona Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Aradhana Mishra, Mona of INC in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Aradhana Mishra, Mona has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Aradhana Mishra, also known as Mona Mishra, is the daughter of senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari. She is the incumbent MLA from Rampur Khas Assembly seat in Pratapgarh, one of the seven who won from the Congress in 2017. The Congress has once again fielded her from Rampur Khas with the aim of retaining the constituency.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Aradhana Mishra, Mona is 47 years of age and her educational qualifications are: Graduate. She has declared total assests of Rs 34.1 crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Aradhana Mishra, Mona contesting on a INC ticket from Rampur Khas constituency.

