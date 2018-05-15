GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Arakalgud Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Arkalgud): JD(S) Candidate AT Ramaswamy Wins

Live election result of 198 Arakalgud constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Arkalgud MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 11:15 PM IST
Arkalgud (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Hassan district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Hassan Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,10,195 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,08,779 are male, 1,01,235 female and 0 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.91 and the approximate literacy rate is 67%
Live Status JD(S) A.T. Ramaswamy Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
JD(S)8506445.03%A.T. Ramaswamy
INC7441139.39%Manju .A
BJP2267912.01%H. Yogaramesha
INCP35591.88%Sheshegowda
NOTA11890.63%Nota
BDBRAJP10350.55%Manjunatha .H.P
AIMEP4860.26%H.T. Sathya
RPI(A)4810.25%Latha .K. M

INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,794 votes (5.16%) securing 36.04% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 86.02%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,040 votes (6.22%) registering 46.96% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 86.74%.

Check the table below for Arkalgud live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
