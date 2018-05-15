Arakalgud Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Arkalgud): JD(S) Candidate AT Ramaswamy Wins

Live Status JD(S) A.T. Ramaswamy Won

Arkalgud (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Hassan district and Southern Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Hassan Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,10,195 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,08,779 are male, 1,01,235 female and 0 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 92.91 and the approximate literacy rate is 67%INC won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 8,794 votes (5.16%) securing 36.04% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 86.02%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 9,040 votes (6.22%) registering 46.96% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 86.74%.