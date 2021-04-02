Arakkonam Candidate List: Key Contests in Arakkonam Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Arakkonam Assembly constituency in VELLORE district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Arakkonam seat is part of the Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Ravi S of ADMK won from this seat beating Rajkumar N of DMK by a margin of 4,161 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections S.Ravi of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating S.Sellapandian of VCK by a margin of 26,237 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Arakkonam Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Arakkonam Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Arakkonam constituency are: S. Ravi of AIADMK, Gauthama Sanna of VCK, K. C. Manivannan of AMMK, S.Baskaran of MNM, Abirami of NTK