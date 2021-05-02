Arakkonam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Arakkonam Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

38. Arakkonam (अराकोणम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Arakkonam is part of 7. Arakkonam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.76%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.65%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,27,082 eligible electors, of which 1,10,594 were male, 1,16,471 female and 17 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Arakkonam in 2021 is 1053.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,19,621 eligible electors, of which 1,07,712 were male, 1,11,890 female and 19 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,80,049 eligible electors, of which 90,221 were male, 89,832 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Arakkonam in 2016 was 70. In 2011, there were 296.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Ravi S of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Rajkumar N of DMK by a margin of 4,161 votes which was 2.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 41.21% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, S.Ravi of AIADMK won in this seat defeating S.Sellapandian of VCK by a margin of 26,237 votes which was 18.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 55.94% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 38. Arakkonam Assembly segment of Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Arakkonam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Arakkonam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Arakkonam are: P Sudhakar (BSP), S Ravi (AIADMK), E Abirami (NTK), Gowthama Sannah J (VCK), S Baskaran (MNM), K C Manivannan (AMMK), V Ravi (IND), A Gauthaman (IND), C M Gowthaman (IND), M Manikandan (IND), M Madhanraj (IND), C Mohan (IND), P Ravi (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.89%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.33%, while it was 78.88% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 38. Arakkonam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 251. In 2011 there were 215 polling stations.

EXTENT:

38. Arakkonam constituency comprises of the following areas of Vellore district of Tamil Nadu: Arakkonam Taluk (Part) Sembedu, Chithambadi, Itchiputhur, Kilvanam, Polur, Uliambakkam, Kilandur, Perungalathur, Krishnapuram, Valarpuram, Mudur, Velur, Konalam, Anaipakkam, Mulvoy, Kilpakkam, Kavanur, Kilkuppam, Vadamambakkam, Kainoor, Thandalam, Perumalrajapet, Vedal, Asamandur, Chitheri, Parithiputhur, Melpakkam, Ammanur, Puliyamangalam, Ambarishpuram, Mosur, Seyyur, Nagarikuppam, Uriyur, Anaikattuputhur, Pudukesavaram, Ananthapuram, Athur, Mangattucheri(Kadambanallur), Arigilapadi, Poyyapakkam, Kilandurai, Melandurai, Negavedu, Ochalam, Arumbakkam, Sillamandai, Melkalathur, Sirunamalli, Illuppaithandalam, Parameswaramangalam, Murungai, Chittoor, Pinnavaram, Attupakkam, Sayanavaram (Jagir), Kilvenkatapuram, Pallur and Ganapathipuram villages. Arakonam (M), Perumuchi (CT) and Thakkolam (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Vellore.

The total area covered by Arakkonam is 398 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Arakkonam is: 13°04’09.5"N 79°39’51.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Arakkonam results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here