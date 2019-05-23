Arakkonam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Arakkonam Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NTK -- -- Y.R.Pavendhan APOI -- -- M.Savitha NOTA -- -- Nota DMK -- -- Jagathrakshakan S PMK -- -- A.K.Moorthy MNM -- -- Rajendran, N. IND -- -- B.Ganesan IND -- -- Panchu.Udayakumar IND -- -- R.Elam Vazhuthi IND -- -- R.Ramesh IND -- -- C.Moorthy IND -- -- P.S.Suresh IND -- -- Dr.T.M.S.Sadhu Muthu Kirshan Erajendran IND -- -- M.S.Krishnan IND -- -- S.Shettu IND -- -- M.Natarajan IND -- -- G.Moorthy IND -- -- M.Parthiban IND -- -- N.G.Parthiban BSP -- -- D.Doss

7. Arakkonam is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.57% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.25%. The estimated literacy level of Arakkonam is 79.23%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Hari G of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating the DMK candidate by a margin of 2,40,766 votes which was 22.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 45.32% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 27 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Jagathrakshakan of DMK emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the PMK candidate by a margin of 1,09,796 votes which was 12.84% of the total votes polled. DMK had a vote share of 48.54% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 77.74% and in 2009, the constituency registered 77.84% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Arakkonam was: G Hari (AIADMK) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,93,100 men, 7,08,671 women and 42 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Arakkonam is: 13.0841 79.6704Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अर्कोनम/अराकोनम, तमिलनाडु (Hindi); আরাক্কোনাম, তামিলনাড়ু (Bengali); अर्कोनम/अराकोनम, तामिळनाडू (Marathi); એરાકોનમ, તામિલનાડુ (Gujarati); அரக்கோணம், தமிழ்நாடு (Tamil); అర‌క్కోణం, త‌మిళ‌నాడు (Telugu); ಅರಕ್ಕೊಣಂ, ತಮಿಳು ನಾಡು (Kannada); അറക്കോണം, തമിഴ് നാട് (Malayalam).