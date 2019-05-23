Araku Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name YSRCP Goddeti Madhavi YSRCP Goddeti Madhavi LEADING

Araku Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME YSRCP 80779 54.35% Goddeti Madhavi Leading TDP 42283 28.45% Kishore Chandra Deo NOTA 7071 4.76% Nota JSP 6261 4.21% Gangulaiah Vampuru INC 3122 2.10% Shruti Devi Vyricherla BJP 2931 1.97% Dr Kosuri Kasi Viswanadha Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Reddy IND 1541 1.04% Narava Satyavathi IND 1374 0.92% Anumula Vamsikrishna IND 1322 0.89% Kangala Baludora IND 1305 0.88% Biddika Ramayya JNJP 642 0.43% Swamula Subrahamanyam

1. Araku is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.09% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 54.09%. The estimated literacy level of Araku is 52.79%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kothapalli Geetha of YSRCP won in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 91,398 votes which was 10.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. YSRCP had a vote share of 45.42% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Kishore Chandra Suryanarayana Deo Vyricherla of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,92,444 votes which was 24.27% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.47% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.82% and in 2009, the constituency registered 67.04% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Araku was: Kothapalli Geetha (YSRCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,22,101 men, 6,50,158 women and 81 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Araku is: 18.3383 82.8469Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अरकू, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); আরাকু, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); अरकू, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); એરાકુ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); அரகு, ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); అరకు, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಅರಕು, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); അരക്, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)