1-min read

Araku Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Araku (అరకు) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:09 AM IST
Araku Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Araku (అరకు) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
1. Araku is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh in South India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.09% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 54.09%. The estimated literacy level of Araku is 52.79%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
YSRCP
Goddeti Madhavi

YSRCP

Goddeti Madhavi

LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Kothapalli Geetha of YSRCP won in this seat by defeating the TDP candidate by a margin of 91,398 votes which was 10.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. YSRCP had a vote share of 45.42% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Kishore Chandra Suryanarayana Deo Vyricherla of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,92,444 votes which was 24.27% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 45.47% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.

Araku Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
YSRCP
80779
54.35%
Goddeti Madhavi
TDP
42283
28.45%
Kishore Chandra Deo
NOTA
7071
4.76%
Nota
JSP
6261
4.21%
Gangulaiah Vampuru
INC
3122
2.10%
Shruti Devi Vyricherla
BJP
2931
1.97%
Dr Kosuri Kasi Viswanadha Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Reddy
IND
1541
1.04%
Narava Satyavathi
IND
1374
0.92%
Anumula Vamsikrishna
IND
1322
0.89%
Kangala Baludora
IND
1305
0.88%
Biddika Ramayya
JNJP
642
0.43%
Swamula Subrahamanyam

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.82% and in 2009, the constituency registered 67.04% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Araku was: Kothapalli Geetha (YSRCP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,22,101 men, 6,50,158 women and 81 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Araku Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Araku is: 18.3383 82.8469

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अरकू, आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi); আরাকু, অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali); अरकू, आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi); એરાકુ, આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); அரகு, ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil); అరకు, ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಅರಕು, ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); അരക്, ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin.
