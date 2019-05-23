Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Araku Valley Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Araku Valley (అరకు వ్యాలీ) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 5:51 AM IST
28. Araku Valley is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Visakhapatnam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.

This Rural constituency has 2,20,773 voters of which 1,08,082 are male and 1,12,686 are female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Araku Valley , recorded a voter turnout of 70.45%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 70.11% and in 2009, 61.15% of Araku Valley 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Araku Valley Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JNJP
--
--
Devika Padi
CPI(M)
--
--
Surendra Killo
PSHP
--
--
Rajendra Prasad Bukka
IND
--
--
Donnu Dora Siyyari
IND
--
--
P. Raja Rao
INC
--
--
Pachipenta Santha Kumari
YSRCP
--
--
Chetti. Palguna
IND
--
--
Vengada Anil Kumar Majji
IND
--
--
Surya Narayana Jarsingi
NOTA
--
--
Nota
TDP
--
--
Kidari. Sravan Kumar
BJP
--
--
Adapa Bonju Naidu

In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kidari Sarveswara Rao of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 34,053 votes which was 22.69% of the total votes polled. Kidari Sarveswara Rao polled a total of 1,50,109 (29.04%) votes.

TDP's Siveri Soma won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 402 (0.33%) votes. Siveri Soma polled 1,20,384 which was 29.04% of the total votes polled.

Araku Valley went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Constituency name in other Indian languages: अरकु वैली (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and అరకు వ్యాలీ (Telugu).

State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
