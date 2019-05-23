Araku Valley Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Araku Valley Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JNJP -- -- Devika Padi CPI(M) -- -- Surendra Killo PSHP -- -- Rajendra Prasad Bukka IND -- -- Donnu Dora Siyyari IND -- -- P. Raja Rao INC -- -- Pachipenta Santha Kumari YSRCP -- -- Chetti. Palguna IND -- -- Vengada Anil Kumar Majji IND -- -- Surya Narayana Jarsingi NOTA -- -- Nota TDP -- -- Kidari. Sravan Kumar BJP -- -- Adapa Bonju Naidu

28. Araku Valley is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Visakhapatnam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This Rural constituency has 2,20,773 voters of which 1,08,082 are male and 1,12,686 are female and 5 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Araku Valley , recorded a voter turnout of 70.45%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 70.11% and in 2009, 61.15% of Araku Valley 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kidari Sarveswara Rao of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 34,053 votes which was 22.69% of the total votes polled. Kidari Sarveswara Rao polled a total of 1,50,109 (29.04%) votes.TDP's Siveri Soma won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 402 (0.33%) votes. Siveri Soma polled 1,20,384 which was 29.04% of the total votes polled.Araku Valley went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: अरकु वैली (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and అరకు వ్యాలీ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).