Arambagh Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Arambagh Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

200. Arambagh (आरामबाग), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Hooghly district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Arambagh is part of 29. Arambagh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.06%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,57,325 eligible electors, of which 1,30,644 were male, 1,26,679 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Arambagh in 2021 is 970.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,32,765 eligible electors, of which 1,19,718 were male, 1,13,046 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,07,828 eligible electors, of which 1,07,099 were male, 1,00,730 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Arambagh in 2016 was 487. In 2011, there were 326.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Krishna Chandra Santra of TMC won in this seat by defeating Asit Malik of CPIM by a margin of 36,457 votes which was 18.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.87% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Krishna Chandra Santra of TMC won in this seat defeating Asit Kumar Malik of CPIM by a margin of 19,563 votes which was 10.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.37% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 200. Arambagh Assembly segment of Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Arambagh Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Arambagh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 4 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Arambagh are: Bankim Chandra Santra (BSP), Madhusudan Bag (BJP), Sakti Mohon Malik (CPIM), Sujata Mondal (TMC)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.98%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.82%, while it was 88.4% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 355 polling stations in 200. Arambagh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 290. In 2011 there were 269 polling stations.

EXTENT:

200. Arambagh constituency comprises of the following areas of Hooghly district of West Bengal: 1. Arandi-I, Arandi-II, Batanal, Gaurhati-I, Gaurhati-II, Madhabpur, Mayapur-I, Mayapur-II, Malaypur-I, Malaypur-II, Salepur-I, Salepur-II and Tirol GPs of CDB Arambag and 2. Arambag (M). It shares an inter-state border with Hooghly.

The total area covered by Arambagh is 237 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Arambagh is: 22°51’53.6"N 87°50’03.1"E.

