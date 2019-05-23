English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Arambagh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Arambagh (আরামবাগ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Arambagh (আরামবাগ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
29. Arambagh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South West Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.73% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.34%. The estimated literacy level of Arambagh is 79.2%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Aparupa Poddar (Afrin Ali) of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 3,46,845 votes which was 25.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 54.98% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 5 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Malik Sakti Mohan of CPM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,01,558 votes which was 17.33% of the total votes polled. CPM had a vote share of 54.17% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 5 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 85.16% and in 2009, the constituency registered 84.59% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Arambagh was: Aparupa Poddar (Afrin Ali) (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,33,629 men, 7,66,658 women and 6 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Arambagh Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Arambagh is: 22.8764 87.791
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: आरामबाग, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); আরামবাগ, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); आरामबाग, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); આરાબગ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); அரம்பாக், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఆరామ్ బాగ్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಅರಂಬಾಗ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ആരാംബാഗ്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Malik Sakti Mohan of CPM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,01,558 votes which was 17.33% of the total votes polled. CPM had a vote share of 54.17% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 5 contestants in 2009.
Arambagh Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BNRP
--
--
Jhantu Lal Pakre
SUCI
--
--
Prosanta Malik
RJASP
--
--
Binay Kumar Malik
IND
--
--
Chittaranjan Mallick
BSP
--
--
Samir Mitra
CPI(M)
--
--
Sakti Mohan Malik
Nota
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Jyoti Kumari Das
BJP
--
--
Tapan Kumar Ray
AITC
--
--
Aparupa Poddar (Afrin Ali)
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 85.16% and in 2009, the constituency registered 84.59% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Arambagh was: Aparupa Poddar (Afrin Ali) (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,33,629 men, 7,66,658 women and 6 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Arambagh Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Arambagh is: 22.8764 87.791
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: आरामबाग, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); আরামবাগ, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); आरामबाग, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); આરાબગ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); அரம்பாக், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); ఆరామ్ బాగ్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಅರಂಬಾಗ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ആരാംബാഗ്, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- Virat Kohli to Sport Limited Edition Gold & White Shoes at World Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results