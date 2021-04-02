Arani Candidate List: Key Contests in Arani Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Arani Assembly constituency in TIRUVANNAMALAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Arani seat is part of the Arani Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Ramachandran, S of ADMK won from this seat beating Babu, S of DMK by a margin of 7,327 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Babu Murugavel.R.M of DMDK won from this this constituency defeating Sivanandham.R of DMK by a margin of 7,966 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Arani Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Arani Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Arani constituency are: Sevvoor S. Ramachandran of AIADMK, S. S. Anbazhagan of DMK, G. Bhaskaran of DMDK, V. Manigandan of MNM, Pragalathan of NTK