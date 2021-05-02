Arani Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Arani Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

67. Arani (अरणि), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Arani is part of 12. Arani Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.41%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.72%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,76,092 eligible electors, of which 1,33,657 were male, 1,42,413 female and 22 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Arani in 2021 is 1066.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,56,327 eligible electors, of which 1,25,584 were male, 1,30,742 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,17,677 eligible electors, of which 1,07,054 were male, 1,08,740 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Arani in 2016 was 1,918. In 2011, there were 1,839.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Ramachandran, S of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Babu, S of DMK by a margin of 7,327 votes which was 3.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 44.89% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Babu Murugavel.R.M of DMDK won in this seat defeating Sivanandham.R of DMK by a margin of 7,966 votes which was 4.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 50.06% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 67. Arani Assembly segment of Arani Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Arani Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Arani Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 23 contestants and there were 9 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Arani are: S S Anbalagan (DMK), K Anbu (BSP), G Baskaran (DMDK), S Ramachandran (AIADMK), S Thanigaivel (VTVTK), D Prakalatha (NTK), V Manigandan (MNM), A Arunkumar (IND), K Anbalagan (IND), M Anbalagan (IND), N Karthikeyan (IND), S Sakthivel (IND), R Dhakshanamoorthy (IND), S Murali (IND), S Ramachandran (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.84%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.85%, while it was 83.65% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 67. Arani constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 310. In 2011 there were 244 polling stations.

EXTENT:

67. Arani constituency comprises of the following areas of Tiruvannamalai district of Tamil Nadu: Arani Taluk Cheyyar Taluk (Part) Kaduganur, Melnagarambedu, Melmattai, Vinnamangalam, Agatheripattu, Maligaipattu, Melkovalaivedu, Valleripattu, Pudukottai, Navalpakkam, Korukkathur, Munugapattu, Mel Seeshamangalam, Thirumani, Melputhur, Devanathur and Pillanthi villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Tiruvannamalai.

The total area covered by Arani is 490 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Arani is: 12°40’03.0"N 79°16’55.2"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Arani results.

