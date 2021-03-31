politics

News18» News»Politics»Aranmula Candidate List: Key Contests in Aranmula Assembly Constituency of Kerala
Aranmula Candidate List: Key Contests in Aranmula Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Aranmula constituency are: Veena George of CPI(M), K. Sivadasan Nair of CONG, Biju Mathew of BJP

Aranmula Assembly constituency in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Aranmula seat is part of the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Veena George of CPM won from this seat beating Adv K Sivadasan Nair of INC by a margin of 7,646 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Adv.K.Sivadasan Nair of INC won from this this constituency defeating K.C.Rajagopalan of CPM by a margin of 6,511 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Pathanamthitta Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Aranmula Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 31, 2021, 15:59 IST