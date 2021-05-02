Aranmula Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Aranmula Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

113. Aranmula (अरनमुला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Aranmula is part of 17. Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 96.93%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,37,351 eligible electors, of which 1,12,428 were male, 1,24,922 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Aranmula in 2021 is 1111.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,27,943 eligible electors, of which 1,06,774 were male, 1,21,169 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,07,256 eligible electors, of which 95,912 were male, 1,11,317 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Aranmula in 2016 was 1,619. In 2011, there were 1,251.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Veena George of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Adv K Sivadasan Nair of INC by a margin of 7,646 votes which was 4.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 39.97% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Adv.K.Sivadasan Nair of INC won in this seat defeating K.C.Rajagopalan of CPIM by a margin of 6,511 votes which was 4.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.69% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 113. Aranmula Assembly segment of Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Pathanamthitta Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Pathanamthitta Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Aranmula are: Biju Mathew (BJP), Veena George (CPIM), Adv K Sivadasan Nair (INC), Omalloor Ramachandran (APOI), Santhi Omalloor (ADHRMP), Arjunan C K (IND), Prasanth Aranmula (IND), Sivadasan Nair S/O Raghavan Nair (IND), G Sugathan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 65.46%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 70.84%, while it was 65.63% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 113. Aranmula constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 193. In 2011 there were 181 polling stations.

EXTENT:

113. Aranmula constituency comprises of the following areas of Pathanamthitta district of Kerala: Pathanamthitta Municipality and Aranmula, Chenneerkara, Elanthoor, Kozhenchery, Kulanada, Mallapuzhassery, Mezhuveli, Naranganam and Omalloor Panchayats in Kozhenchery Taluk and Eraviperoor, Koipram, Thottapuzhassery Panchayats in Thiruvalla Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Pathanamthitta.

The total area covered by Aranmula is 241 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Aranmula is: 9°18’11.5"N 76°42’33.1"E.

