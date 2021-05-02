Aranthangi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Aranthangi Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

183. Aranthangi (अरंनतंगी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Aranthangi is part of 35. Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.95%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.76%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,36,981 eligible electors, of which 1,17,336 were male, 1,19,639 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Aranthangi in 2021 is 1020.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,14,394 eligible electors, of which 1,06,900 were male, 1,07,494 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,70,564 eligible electors, of which 84,814 were male, 85,750 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Aranthangi in 2016 was 37. In 2011, there were 33.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Rathinasabhapathy E of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Ramachandran T of INC by a margin of 2,291 votes which was 1.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 45.22% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Raja Nayagam M of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Thirunavukkarasar Su of INC by a margin of 16,656 votes which was 13.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 52.77% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes in 183. Aranthangi Assembly segment of Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Ramanathapuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and IUML won the Ramanathapuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 22 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 20 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Aranthangi are: Ramachandran T (INC), Rajanayagam M (AIADMK), Jeeva A (BSP), Amaladoss Sandhiyagu (PT), Ramalingaswami Adihithan Ppc (AIJMKDRI), Kumarappan B (MIPA), Sakthivel K (TMMK), Sivashanmugam K (AMMK), Shaik Mohamed B (MNM), Humayun Kabir M I (NTK), Arjunan R (IND), Syed Sulthan Ibrahim A (IND), Selvakumar K (IND), Tillainathan R (IND), Dhetchena Moorthy, Dr S (IND), Pandiyan V (IND), Mahendran K (IND), Muthukkaruppaiah K (IND), Muthuselvam V (IND), Ramasamy R S (IND), Velraj K P (IND), Jegadeesan R (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.21%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 72.13%, while it was 75.07% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 183. Aranthangi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 273. In 2011 there were 220 polling stations.

EXTENT:

183. Aranthangi constituency comprises of the following areas of Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu: Manamelkudi Taluk Avudayarkoil Taluk Aranthangi Taluk (Part) Alappirandan, Mookkudi, Rethinakkottai, Memangalam, Kovilvayal, Melappattu, Pallathivayal, Oorvani, Alangudi, Idaiyar, Kulathur, Puduvakkottai, Dharmarajanvayal, Kammangadu, Ulagalandanvayal, Veeramangalam, Perunavalur, Panjathi, Aamanji, Allaraimelavayal, Kundagavayal, Keelacheri, Sivandankadu, Vengur, Seenamangalam, Arunachalapuram, Kooganur, Rayanvayal, Thedakki, Karavayal, Nagudi, Ariyamaraikadu, Kalakkudi, Keelkudi, Ekanivayal, Egapperumalur, Adalaikalabhairavapuram, Karaikkadu, Athani, Kalakkamangalam, Thiruvappadi, Omakkanvayal, Nemmilikkadu, Munnuthanvayal, Pangayattankudi, Vellattumangalam, Kandichankadu, Piramanavayal, Ammanjakki, Manavanallur, Maivayal, Vettanur, Kongudi, Subramanyapuram and Sithakanni villages. Aranthangi (M).. It shares an inter-state border with Pudukkottai.

The total area covered by Aranthangi is 920 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Aranthangi is: 10°02’56.0"N 79°05’04.6"E.

