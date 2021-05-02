Aravakurichi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Aravakurichi Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

134. Aravakurichi (अरवाकुरिचि), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Karur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Aravakurichi is part of 23. Karur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.66%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.86%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,13,946 eligible electors, of which 1,02,261 were male, 1,11,677 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Aravakurichi in 2021 is 1092.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,00,343 eligible electors, of which were male, female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,70,483 eligible electors, of which 84,205 were male, 86,278 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Aravakurichi in 2016 was . In 2011, there were 19.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, V Senthil Balaji of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Dasaprakash .K of DMK by a margin of 23,661 votes which was 14.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 53.51% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Pallanishamy.K.C of DMK won in this seat defeating Senthilnathan.V of AIADMK by a margin of 4,541 votes which was 3.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 49.71% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 134. Aravakurichi Assembly segment of Karur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Karur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Karur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 40 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 37 contestants and there were 16 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Aravakurichi are: Annamalai K (BJP), Elango R (DMK), Sundararaj R (BSP), Anitha Parveen M (NTK), Thangavel P S N (AMMK), Mohammed Haneef Shahil K S (MNM), Mohanraj C (SMNK), Rajkumar R (TNIK), Arivalagan T (IND), Arumugam R (IND), Karthikeyan R (IND), Karthik D (IND), Kirubananth S (IND), Sakunthala N (IND), Satheeshkumar T (IND), Saravanan P (IND), Chithambaram A (IND), Silambarasan P (IND), Sivakumar A (IND), Suresh M (IND), Sureshbabu S (IND), Selvakumar R (IND), Thanegasalam R V (IND), Baskaran N (IND), Pitchaimuthu T (IND), Prakash P (IND), Prabakaran T (IND), Prabhu G (IND), Boopathy S (IND), Periyasamy M R (IND), Maheshmani T (IND), Mathiyalagan P (IND), Manojpandiyan J M (IND), Murugesan M S (IND), Ragunath P (IND), Ranjith I (IND), Ramaguru R (IND), Rajendiran M (IND), Vivekananthan V (IND), Vairaseeman G (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.92%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.15%, while it was 85.94% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 134. Aravakurichi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was . In 2011 there were 198 polling stations.

EXTENT:

134. Aravakurichi constituency comprises of the following areas of Karur district of Tamil Nadu: Aravakurichi Taluk Karur Taluk (Part) Vettamangalam (West), Vettamangalam (East), Kombupalayam, Thirukkaduthurai and Nanjaipugalur villages. TNPL Pugalur (TP), Punjaipugalur (TP) and Punjai Thottakurichi (TP). It shares an inter-state border with Karur.

The total area covered by Aravakurichi is 1076 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Aravakurichi is: 10°52’15.6"N 77°54’24.8"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Aravakurichi results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here