Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
1-min read

Arbind Singh (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM

Live election result status of Arbind Singh (अरबिंद सिंह) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Karawal Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Arbind Singh has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:February 11, 2020, 6:52 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
-
-
AWAITED

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
70-Karawal-Nagar-seat-delhi-assembly-result-live
Live election result status of Arbind Singh (अरबिंद सिंह) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Karawal Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Arbind Singh has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

Arbind Singh is a Indian National Congress candidate from Karawal Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Entrepreneur, Consultancy Services. Arbind Singh's educational qualifications are: Post Graduate and is 52 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 3.8 crore which includes Rs. 30.9 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 3.5 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 22.1 lakh of which Rs. 16.9 lakh is self income. Arbind Singh's has total liabilities of Rs. 1 crore.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Karawal Nagar are: Arbind Singh (INC), Durgesh Pathak (AAP), Nathu Ram (BSP), Mohan Singh Bisht (BJP), Ranjit Tiwari (CPM), Imran Khan (TSP), Mohd Ilias (SDPI), Pradesh Kumar Raghav (SPP), Bandana Pandey (SPI), Bhaskaranand Mundepi (SUCIC), Mohd Mehbob Alam (RRP), Vipin Kumar Tiwari (RRP), Sunita N Kumar (PPID), Harish (MKVP), Ajay Singh Rathor (IND), Mohan Singh (IND), Yogesh Swamy (IND), SN Singh (IND),

Karawal Nagar Election Results

  • 2020 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
--
--
Arbind Singh
AAP
--
--
Durgesh Pathak
BSP
--
--
Nathu Ram
BJP
--
--
Mohan Singh Bisht
CPM
--
--
Ranjit Tiwari
TSP
--
--
Imran Khan
SDPI
--
--
Mohd Ilias
SPP
--
--
Pradesh Kumar Raghav
SPI
--
--
Bandana Pandey
SUCIC
--
--
Bhaskaranand Mundepi
RRP
--
--
Mohd Mehbob Alam
RRP
--
--
Vipin Kumar Tiwari
PPID
--
--
Sunita N Kumar
MKVP
--
--
Harish
IND
--
--
Ajay Singh Rathor
IND
--
--
Mohan Singh
IND
--
--
Yogesh Swamy
IND
--
--
SN Singh

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Arbind Singh (INC) in 2020 Karawal Nagar elections.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
