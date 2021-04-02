Arcot Candidate List: Key Contests in Arcot Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Arcot Assembly constituency in VELLORE district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Arcot seat is part of the Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Eswarappan J L of DMK won from this seat beating Ramadoss.K.V of ADMK by a margin of 11,091 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections R. Srinivasan of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating K.L. Elavazagan of PMK by a margin of 19,253 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Arakkonam Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Arcot Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Arcot constituency are: K. L. Elavazhagan of PMK, J. L. Eswarappan of DMK, N. Janarthanan of AMMK, Mohamed Raffi of MNM, Kathiravan of NTK