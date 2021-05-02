Arcot Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Arcot Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

42. Arcot (अर्काट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Arcot is part of 7. Arakkonam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.11%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.65%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,60,785 eligible electors, of which 1,26,942 were male, 1,33,835 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Arcot in 2021 is 1054.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,46,835 eligible electors, of which 1,20,633 were male, 1,26,202 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,065 eligible electors, of which 1,05,024 were male, 1,06,043 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Arcot in 2016 was 322. In 2011, there were 1,387.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Eswarappan J L of DMK won in this seat by defeating Ramadoss.K.V of AIADMK by a margin of 11,091 votes which was 5.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 41.39% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, R. Srinivasan of AIADMK won in this seat defeating K.L. Elavazagan of PMK by a margin of 19,253 votes which was 10.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 53.11% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 42. Arcot Assembly segment of Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Arakkonam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Arakkonam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Arcot are: J L Eswarappan (DMK), A C Kesavan (BSP), Elavazagan K L (PMK), R Kathiravan (NTK), H Mohamed Ghouse (TSPA), A R Mohamed Raffi (MNM), Munivel S (NDPSI), N Janarthanan (AMMK), P Eswaran (IND), T D Shanmugam (IND), K Manigandan (IND), Vasanthakumar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.62%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.48%, while it was 83.21% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 42. Arcot constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 291. In 2011 there were 258 polling stations.

EXTENT:

42. Arcot constituency comprises of the following areas of Vellore district of Tamil Nadu: Arcot Taluk Vellore Taluk (Part) Palamadai, Edayansathu, Adukkamparai, Thuttipattu, Sirukalambur, Nelvoy, Sathumadurai, Munjurpattu, Pangalathan, Selamanatham, Kaniyambadi, Veppampattu, Kanikkaniyan, Kathalampattu, Palathuvannan, Singarikoil, Vallam, Kilpallipattu, Mottupalayam, Kammasamudram and Mothakkal villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Vellore.

The total area covered by Arcot is 642 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Arcot is: 12°48’01.1"N 79°18’45.4"E.

