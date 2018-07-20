English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Are 38 Minutes Enough to Highlight Concerns of 130 Crore Indians, Asks Congress Ahead of Trust Vote
Is 38 minutes sufficient for us to highlight issues of 130 crore Indians and faults of this government? asked leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.
File photo of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.
New Delhi: The Congress bemoaned the fact that it was allotted only 38 minutes to present its views on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the BJP-led NDA government. The party feels that the time allotted is not enough to give voice to issues of 130 crore Indians and highlight the failures of the government.
"Is this time sufficient for us to highlight issues of 130 crore Indians and faults of this government? Each party should get 30 minutes, but 38 minutes have been allotted to the largest opposition party. No-confidence motion can't be treated like question hour," said Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, who's also the leader of the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha.
The ruling BJP, which enjoys a majority in the House, has been given 3 hours and 33 minutes in the debate, which is scheduled for seven hours.
As the main mover of the no-confidence motion against the government, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), will initiate the debate on it in the Lok Sabha and it has been allocated 13 minutes by the speaker.
Jaydev Galla will be the first speaker of the party, followed by Rammohan Naidu.
Other opposition parties such as the AIADMK, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have been allocated 29 minutes, 27 minutes, 15 minutes and nine minutes respectively.
Also Watch
"Is this time sufficient for us to highlight issues of 130 crore Indians and faults of this government? Each party should get 30 minutes, but 38 minutes have been allotted to the largest opposition party. No-confidence motion can't be treated like question hour," said Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, who's also the leader of the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha.
The ruling BJP, which enjoys a majority in the House, has been given 3 hours and 33 minutes in the debate, which is scheduled for seven hours.
As the main mover of the no-confidence motion against the government, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), will initiate the debate on it in the Lok Sabha and it has been allocated 13 minutes by the speaker.
Jaydev Galla will be the first speaker of the party, followed by Rammohan Naidu.
Other opposition parties such as the AIADMK, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have been allocated 29 minutes, 27 minutes, 15 minutes and nine minutes respectively.
Also Watch
-
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
-
Wednesday 18 July , 2018
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Wednesday 18 July , 2018 Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dhadak: Khaitan’s Glossy Film Looks Less Like Sairat Remake; & More Like New Film in Dulhania Series
- After Wimbledon Triumph, Novak Djokovic Writes Emotional Letter to Fans
- Reliance Jio Effect: Vodafone Doubles 4G Data Limit on Rs 199 Prepaid Plan
- Munna Bhai 3: After Playing Sanjay Dutt in Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor to Replace Arshad Warsi as Circuit?
- Melania Trump's 'Terrified' Expression as She Shakes Hands with Putin is Going Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...