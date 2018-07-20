GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Are 38 Minutes Enough to Highlight Concerns of 130 Crore Indians, Asks Congress Ahead of Trust Vote

Is 38 minutes sufficient for us to highlight issues of 130 crore Indians and faults of this government? asked leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge.

News18.com

Updated:July 20, 2018, 11:40 AM IST
Are 38 Minutes Enough to Highlight Concerns of 130 Crore Indians, Asks Congress Ahead of Trust Vote
File photo of Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge.
New Delhi: The Congress bemoaned the fact that it was allotted only 38 minutes to present its views on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the BJP-led NDA government. The party feels that the time allotted is not enough to give voice to issues of 130 crore Indians and highlight the failures of the government.

"Is this time sufficient for us to highlight issues of 130 crore Indians and faults of this government? Each party should get 30 minutes, but 38 minutes have been allotted to the largest opposition party. No-confidence motion can't be treated like question hour," said Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress, who's also the leader of the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha.

The ruling BJP, which enjoys a majority in the House, has been given 3 hours and 33 minutes in the debate, which is scheduled for seven hours.

As the main mover of the no-confidence motion against the government, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), will initiate the debate on it in the Lok Sabha and it has been allocated 13 minutes by the speaker.

Jaydev Galla will be the first speaker of the party, followed by Rammohan Naidu.

Other opposition parties such as the AIADMK, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have been allocated 29 minutes, 27 minutes, 15 minutes and nine minutes respectively.

