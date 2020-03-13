Are Former J&K CMs Who Fought With Separatists, Trusted Constitution Traitors, Cong Asks Govt

Hitting out at the government after the release of National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah from detention, the Congress asked the Centre if former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti who fought with separatists and trusted the country's Constitution were "traitors".

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in the Parliament premises, said, "Three former chief ministers were detained for several months. Those who trusted the Constitution and democracy and fought with separatists, with whom Modi ji promised to form the government, were all traitors".

Pointing out that two former chief ministers are still in the government's custody, he asked, "Will this strengthen the country's democracy or will it give strength to those plotting against the country? I leave the decision to the people of the country".

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also hit out at the Modi government for keeping former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah under detention for seven months, alleging that "despotism and arbitrariness" constitute the rule of law in the union territory.

Abdullah was under detention since August 5 last year when the Centre abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories.

The former J&K chief minister thanked parliamentarians who "fought for my freedom" from detention and said he will be able to take a decision on his future course of action only after other leaders are released.

Abdullah also expressed hope that he would be able to attend Parliament.

"I am free... Hope other political leaders would be released soon. Thank all parliamentarians who fought for my freedom. Will be able to take decision on future only after other leaders are released," Abdullah, Lok Sabha member from Srinagar, told reporters at his residence here.