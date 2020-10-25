Are the Others from Bangladesh, Asks Uddhav on BJP's Vaccine Promise for Bihar, Dares ex-Ally to Topple His Govt

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday slammed the BJP over its poll promise of free Covid-19 vaccines in Bihar and dared the former ally to topple his 11-month-old government in the state.

"You promise free Covid-19 vaccine in Bihar. Then are people of other states from Bangladesh or Kazakhtan," Thackeray said. "Those speaking like that should be ashamed of themselves. You are at the Centre," he added.

Thackeray was speaking at the Sena's annual Dussehra rally, which was held at the Savarkar hall in Dadar this time due to coronavirus norms instead of the usual venue, the sprawling Shivaji Park.

“It has been a year now. Since the day I became the CM, it was being said that the state government will be toppled. I challenge and say that if you have the courage, do it and show,” the Sena chief said.

In a veiled attack on actress Kangana Ranaut, Thackeray said some people come to Mumbai for bread and butter and abuse the city by calling it Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"Those crying for justice for Bihar's son are indulging in character assassination of Maharashtra's son," Thackeray said, breaking his silence on allegations against his son Aaditya Thackeray in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Thackeray said the time has come to reconsider the present GST system and if necessary, to modify it as states are not benefiting from this system. "We (Maharashtra) are yet to get our Rs 38,000 crore as GST refund," he said.