English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Are They Real Bhakts?' Akhilesh Yadav Questions BJP's 'Patriotism' After Cancellation of Jawan's Nomination
The Election Commission on Wednesday cancelled the nomination of Samajwadi Party’s Lok Sabha candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav from Varanasi on grounds of ‘corruption or disloyalty’.
Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI file photo).
Loading...
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav lambasted Bharatiya Janata Party after disqualification of gathbandhan candidate from Varanasi, Tej Bahadur Yadav.
Speaking to media, SP chief said, “When they are asking for votes in the name of nationalism, they should have faced a soldier. People who dismissed him from his job because he complained about food, how can those people be called real patriots? People of Varanasi will teach BJP a lesson this time.”
The Election Commission on Wednesday cancelled the nomination of Samajwadi Party’s Lok Sabha candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav from Varanasi on grounds of ‘corruption or disloyalty’.
Earlier speaking to media after his nomination was cancelled by Election Commission, gathbandhan candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav said, “My nomination has been rejected wrongly. I was asked to produce the evidence at 6:15pm yesterday, we produced the evidence, and still my nomination was rejected. We will go to the Apex court in this regard now.”
On Tuesday, the EC served a notice to the SP’s Varanasi nominee directing him to procure a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Border Security Force (BSF). The poll body had asked Yadav to file his response by 11 am on Wednesday. Yadav was dismissed from service in 2017 after he released a video on the alleged poor quality of food served to jawans. As the candidate representing the SP-BSP opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav was locked in a high-stakes battle with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha constituency.
The statement issued by the Returning Officer of Varanasi, Surendra Singh, read, “A certificate issued by the Election Commission to the effect that a person having held office under the Government of India or under the Government of a State, has or has not been dismissed for corruption or for disloyalty to the State shall be conclusive proof of the fact: Provided that no certificate to the effect that a person has been dismissed for corruption or for disloyalty to the State shall be issued unless an opportunity of being heard has been given to the said person.”
The district magistrate of Varanasi said, “A person who has been dismissed from service from state or central government within the last five years has to obtain a certificate from the EC stating he/she hasn’t been dismissed due to disloyalty or corruption. That certificate wasn’t produced before 11am, so, the nomination was rejected.”
Speaking to media, SP chief said, “When they are asking for votes in the name of nationalism, they should have faced a soldier. People who dismissed him from his job because he complained about food, how can those people be called real patriots? People of Varanasi will teach BJP a lesson this time.”
The Election Commission on Wednesday cancelled the nomination of Samajwadi Party’s Lok Sabha candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav from Varanasi on grounds of ‘corruption or disloyalty’.
Earlier speaking to media after his nomination was cancelled by Election Commission, gathbandhan candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav said, “My nomination has been rejected wrongly. I was asked to produce the evidence at 6:15pm yesterday, we produced the evidence, and still my nomination was rejected. We will go to the Apex court in this regard now.”
On Tuesday, the EC served a notice to the SP’s Varanasi nominee directing him to procure a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Border Security Force (BSF). The poll body had asked Yadav to file his response by 11 am on Wednesday. Yadav was dismissed from service in 2017 after he released a video on the alleged poor quality of food served to jawans. As the candidate representing the SP-BSP opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav was locked in a high-stakes battle with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha constituency.
The statement issued by the Returning Officer of Varanasi, Surendra Singh, read, “A certificate issued by the Election Commission to the effect that a person having held office under the Government of India or under the Government of a State, has or has not been dismissed for corruption or for disloyalty to the State shall be conclusive proof of the fact: Provided that no certificate to the effect that a person has been dismissed for corruption or for disloyalty to the State shall be issued unless an opportunity of being heard has been given to the said person.”
The district magistrate of Varanasi said, “A person who has been dismissed from service from state or central government within the last five years has to obtain a certificate from the EC stating he/she hasn’t been dismissed due to disloyalty or corruption. That certificate wasn’t produced before 11am, so, the nomination was rejected.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Explained: Why MHA Is Seeking Response From Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Guess How Much Robert Downey Jr has been Paid for Avengers Endgame
- Gambhir Among 'The Most Insecure' People I've Worked With: Upton
- Anushka Sharma Turns 31 And Virat Kohli Has 'Exclusive' Celebrations on Lock
- Tendulkar Admits He is No 'Match' to Piers Morgan
- Twitter Responds to Royal Challengers Bangalore's Departure from IPL With No Mercy
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results