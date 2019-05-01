Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

'Are They Real Bhakts?' Akhilesh Yadav Questions BJP's 'Patriotism' After Cancellation of Jawan's Nomination

The Election Commission on Wednesday cancelled the nomination of Samajwadi Party’s Lok Sabha candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav from Varanasi on grounds of ‘corruption or disloyalty’.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:May 1, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Are They Real Bhakts?' Akhilesh Yadav Questions BJP's 'Patriotism' After Cancellation of Jawan's Nomination
Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI file photo).
Loading...
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav lambasted Bharatiya Janata Party after disqualification of gathbandhan candidate from Varanasi, Tej Bahadur Yadav.

Speaking to media, SP chief said, “When they are asking for votes in the name of nationalism, they should have faced a soldier. People who dismissed him from his job because he complained about food, how can those people be called real patriots? People of Varanasi will teach BJP a lesson this time.”

The Election Commission on Wednesday cancelled the nomination of Samajwadi Party’s Lok Sabha candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav from Varanasi on grounds of ‘corruption or disloyalty’.

Earlier speaking to media after his nomination was cancelled by Election Commission, gathbandhan candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav said, “My nomination has been rejected wrongly. I was asked to produce the evidence at 6:15pm yesterday, we produced the evidence, and still my nomination was rejected. We will go to the Apex court in this regard now.”

On Tuesday, the EC served a notice to the SP’s Varanasi nominee directing him to procure a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Border Security Force (BSF). The poll body had asked Yadav to file his response by 11 am on Wednesday. Yadav was dismissed from service in 2017 after he released a video on the alleged poor quality of food served to jawans. As the candidate representing the SP-BSP opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav was locked in a high-stakes battle with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha constituency.

The statement issued by the Returning Officer of Varanasi, Surendra Singh, read, “A certificate issued by the Election Commission to the effect that a person having held office under the Government of India or under the Government of a State, has or has not been dismissed for corruption or for disloyalty to the State shall be conclusive proof of the fact: Provided that no certificate to the effect that a person has been dismissed for corruption or for disloyalty to the State shall be issued unless an opportunity of being heard has been given to the said person.”

The district magistrate of Varanasi said, “A person who has been dismissed from service from state or central government within the last five years has to obtain a certificate from the EC stating he/she hasn’t been dismissed due to disloyalty or corruption. That certificate wasn’t produced before 11am, so, the nomination was rejected.”
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram