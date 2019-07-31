Are We Delivering Pizzas? Derek O'Brien Hits Out at Govt Over Hurried Passing of Bills
The Trinamool Congress MP had earlier said the way the bills were being passed amounted to a 'mockery of Parliament' and was the government's way of 'smothering' the Opposition.
File photo of TMC MP Derek O'Brien. (File photo/PTI)
New Delhi: TMC MP Derek O'Brien wondered on Wednesday if Parliament was “delivering pizzas or passing legislation” as he continued his attack on the government over the speed with which bills have been passed this session.
On Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress MP had said the way the bills were being passed amounted to a "mockery of Parliament" and was the government's way of "smothering" the Opposition.
"Parliament is supposed to scrutinise bills. This chart explains the bulldozing this Session. Are we delivering pizzas or passing legislation?" he tweeted on Wednesday.
O'Brien also attached a chart purportedly showing the contrast in numbers — during 2004-2009, 60 per cent of the total bills by Parliament were scrutinised, during 2009-2014, this went up to 71 per cent, from 2014-2019 the number came down to 26 per cent. In the present Lok Sabha, of the 18 bills passed, only one underwent scrutiny, bringing the number down to 5 per cent, he claimed.
