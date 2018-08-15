Are We Doing Well by Spending 2.5 Hrs on Internet, Asks RSS Leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Independence Day

On country’s 72nd Independence day, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi asked people to reflect and see if they have lived as per the vision of the freedom fighters and cultural nationalism. The RSS leader urged people to examine the amount of time they were investing online.“There are reports that say 80 crore mobiles are used in Bharat. Everyone is busy on the internet. Are we doing well by spending 2.5 hours on internet, as some reports suggest," said Bhaiyyaji at the unveiling ceremony of Deendayal Research Institute in Delhi.Joshi urged people to work for progress to realise the true meaning of freedom."Very soon, Bharat will cross the population of China. Is this progress? And is this what we fought for?” said Joshi.Joshi reminded people that the nation got political freedom in 1947, but a lot remains to be done.“Desh bhakti should not be limited to two days only: August 15 and January 26. Does that mean that rest of days we become desh vidrohi? No. We don’t have a contract of desh bhakti, we have to live the essence of these days throughout the year,” said Joshi.