1-min read

'Are You Afraid of Veiled Women,' Rabri Devi Asks BJP Leader Who Advised Her to Remain in Veil

The ill-judged comment was made by Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Buxar seat in Bihar.

IANS

Updated:April 13, 2019, 6:58 PM IST
'Are You Afraid of Veiled Women,' Rabri Devi Asks BJP Leader Who Advised Her to Remain in Veil
The development comes barely three days after a Delhi court granted bail to Rabri Devi, her husband and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, son Tejashwi Yadav and others in the IRCTC land for hotels scam.
Patna: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey, who is contesting Lok Sabha election from Buxar seat in Bihar, on Saturday created a controversy by wrongly advising RJD chief Lalu Prasad's wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi to remain in veil.

"Rabri Devi is my sister-in-law, she should remain in veil," Choubey said while addressing an election meeting in Sitamarhi parliamentary constituency in support of the candidate of Janata Dal-United (JD-U) — a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally.

Soon after Choubey's statement came, Rabri Devi reacted sharply, saying, "Choubeji, why do you hate women in veil and why are you afraid of veiled women? Is it what women empowerment lessons of PM Narendra Modi teach?" she said.

Before advising others, the Union Minister should ensure that the BJP's women leaders like Smriti Irani, Sushma Swaraj and Nirmala Sitharaman put on the veil, said Rabri Devi.

Rabri Devi further targeted Choubey, saying, "You have exposed your mindset towards women and it suggests what it means by the BJP-led Central government's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign."
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Loading...
