1-min read

Are You Canvassing or Horse Trading? Asks TMC After Modi Claims Mamata's 40 MLAs 'in Touch' With Him

PM Modi in his rally address in Sreerampur had accused the West Bengal CM of nepotism for fielding her nephew Abhishek Banerjee in the ongoing polls.

News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
Are You Canvassing or Horse Trading? Asks TMC After Modi Claims Mamata's 40 MLAs 'in Touch' With Him
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally
Sreerampur (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Monday that 40 TMC MLAs were in touch with him and will desert their party once the BJP wins the general
elections.

"Forty TMC MLAs are in touch with me and all your MLAs will desert you once the BJP wins the elections. Political ground has slipped from under your feet," Modi told an election rally in Sreerampur, targeting the West Bengal chief minister.

He also accused TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee of nepotism, insisting she wants to politically establish her nephew in West Bengal.

"With just a handful of seats, 'Didi' you can't reach Delhi. Delhi is far away. Going to Delhi is just an excuse. Her real intention is to politically establish her nephew," he said.

Banerjee's nephew Abhishek is a sitting MP from Diamond Harbour and the TMC candidate for the seat.

TMC MP and spokesperson Derek O'Brien hit out at the Prime Minister over the claims. Referring to him with the epithet "Expiry Babu" he tweeted, "Expiry Babu PM, let’s get this straight. Nobody will go with you. Not even one councillor. Are you election campaigning or horse trading! Your expiry date is near." The MP then said that the party will be lodging a complaint with the Election Commission over the claims.




The PM in his rally had also assailed Mamata Banerjee over her prime ministerial ambitions, saying "Didi, Dilli door hai (Delhi is far away for you).


(With inputs from PTI)
