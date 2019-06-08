Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Aren't You Ashamed?': Karnataka Minister, Whose Party Lost from Maddur, Rebukes Voters

A video of Transport minister DC Thammanna purportedly shouting at some people has gone viral, prompting a strong reaction from Sumalatha Ambareesh, the BJP-backed independent candidate who defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the seat considered to be a JDS citadel.

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Aren't You Ashamed?': Karnataka Minister, Whose Party Lost from Maddur, Rebukes Voters
A file photo of Karnataka Transport Minister DC Thammanna.
Loading...

Bengaluru: Karnataka Transport minister DC Thammanna has courted controversy by venting his anger against the voters of Maddur taluk, which falls in the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency where chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's son and JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy lost.

A video of the minister purportedly shouting at some people has gone viral, prompting a strong reaction from Sumalatha Ambareesh, the BJP-backed independent candidate, who defeated Nikhil in the seat considered to be a JDS citadel.

The minister was in Maddur on Friday to lay the foundation for various development schemes when some people approached him with a request to get some public work done.

In the video, Thammanna is heard saying, "You come here to show off! Aren't you ashamed? Earlier also I had got so many works done here. Did you ever remember that? Now you come to talk to me."

Reacting to it, Sumalatha said, "This is not good. People have the authority to ask (public representatives) because they have voted them. If he(Thammanna) is holding a position, it is because of people,"Sumalatha said.

Asked if she would seek Thammanna's resignation, Sumalatha said people themselves would ask him to step down.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram