'Aren't You Ashamed?': Karnataka Minister, Whose Party Lost from Maddur, Rebukes Voters

Bengaluru: Karnataka Transport minister DC Thammanna has courted controversy by venting his anger against the voters of Maddur taluk, which falls in the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency where chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's son and JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy lost.

A video of the minister purportedly shouting at some people has gone viral, prompting a strong reaction from Sumalatha Ambareesh, the BJP-backed independent candidate, who defeated Nikhil in the seat considered to be a JDS citadel.

The minister was in Maddur on Friday to lay the foundation for various development schemes when some people approached him with a request to get some public work done.

In the video, Thammanna is heard saying, "You come here to show off! Aren't you ashamed? Earlier also I had got so many works done here. Did you ever remember that? Now you come to talk to me."

Reacting to it, Sumalatha said, "This is not good. People have the authority to ask (public representatives) because they have voted them. If he(Thammanna) is holding a position, it is because of people,"Sumalatha said.

Asked if she would seek Thammanna's resignation, Sumalatha said people themselves would ask him to step down.