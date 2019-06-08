'Aren't You Ashamed?': Karnataka Minister, Whose Party Lost from Maddur, Rebukes Voters
A video of Transport minister DC Thammanna purportedly shouting at some people has gone viral, prompting a strong reaction from Sumalatha Ambareesh, the BJP-backed independent candidate who defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the seat considered to be a JDS citadel.
A file photo of Karnataka Transport Minister DC Thammanna.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Transport minister DC Thammanna has courted controversy by venting his anger against the voters of Maddur taluk, which falls in the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency where chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's son and JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy lost.
A video of the minister purportedly shouting at some people has gone viral, prompting a strong reaction from Sumalatha Ambareesh, the BJP-backed independent candidate, who defeated Nikhil in the seat considered to be a JDS citadel.
The minister was in Maddur on Friday to lay the foundation for various development schemes when some people approached him with a request to get some public work done.
In the video, Thammanna is heard saying, "You come here to show off! Aren't you ashamed? Earlier also I had got so many works done here. Did you ever remember that? Now you come to talk to me."
Reacting to it, Sumalatha said, "This is not good. People have the authority to ask (public representatives) because they have voted them. If he(Thammanna) is holding a position, it is because of people,"Sumalatha said.
Asked if she would seek Thammanna's resignation, Sumalatha said people themselves would ask him to step down.
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
World Oceans Day: Saving the Oceans by Combating Plastic Pollution
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: Huma Qureshi, Dia Mirza Tell Their Tales of Struggle in Netflix's Leila and ZEE5's Kaafir
- Ananya Pandey Rubbishes Reports of Her Lying About USC Admission: Posts Photo with University Letters
- Watch: Bill Gates and Warren Buffet Serving Ice Creams to Stunned Customers is Winning Internet
- India vs Australia: Tough India Clash Could Give Aussies Reality Check: Border
- Google Stadia Cloud Gaming Service to Begin This November, 31 Titles to be Available at Launch
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s