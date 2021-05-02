Ariankuppam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Ariankuppam Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

19. Ariankuppam (अरिंकुपम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Pondicherry region and Pondicherry district of Puducherry. It shares a border with Tamil Nadu (Cuddalore District). Ariankuppam is part of 1. Puducherry Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.43%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.44%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 39,017 eligible electors, of which 18,376 were male, 20,623 female and 18 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ariankuppam in 2021 is 1122.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 35,854 eligible electors, of which 17,030 were male, 18,813 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Puducherry Assembly elections, there were a total of 30,970 eligible electors, of which 15,017 were male, 15,953 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ariankuppam in 2016 was 25. In 2011, there were 12.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Puducherry Assembly elections, T. Djeamourthy of INC won in this seat by defeating Dr. M.A.S.Subramanian of AIADMK by a margin of 6,571 votes which was 21.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.29% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, V.Sabapathy @ Kothandaraman of AINRC won in this seat defeating T.Djeamourthy of INC by a margin of 2,631 votes which was 9.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AINRC had a vote share of 49.12% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 19. Ariankuppam Assembly segment of Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency. ANRC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AINRC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Puducherry Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections from Ariankuppam are: R Baskar Alias Datchanamourtty (AINRC), T Djeamourthy (INC), V Indumathy (IJK), Sundaravadivelu (NTK), A Mohamad Kassim (SDPI), V Ruthrakumaran (MNM), Lourdusamy (DMDK), R Karthick (IND), S Kumaravelu (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.45%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.56%, while it was 88.12% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 19. Ariankuppam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 36. In 2011 there were 33 polling stations.

EXTENT:

19. Ariankuppam constituency comprises of the following areas of Pondicherry district of Puducherry: Pondicherry Municipality(Part)- Ward Nos.39 and 41 Pondicherry (M+OG) (Part) - Ariankuppam Out Growth, Kakayantope Out Growth and Periaveerampattinam Out Growth. It shares an inter-state border with Pondicherry.

The total area covered by Ariankuppam is 10 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ariankuppam is: 11°54’17.3"N 79°48’42.8"E.

