Ariyalur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Ariyalur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

149. Ariyalur (अरियालुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Ariyalur is part of 27. Chidambaram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.89%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 71.99%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,64,715 eligible electors, of which 1,31,621 were male, 1,33,087 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ariyalur in 2021 is 1011.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,48,541 eligible electors, of which 1,23,778 were male, 1,24,759 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,18,992 eligible electors, of which 1,08,925 were male, 1,10,067 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ariyalur in 2016 was 322. In 2011, there were 317.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Rajendran. S of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Sivasankar. S.S of DMK by a margin of 2,043 votes which was 0.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 41.94% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Manivel, Durai. of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Amaramoorthy D of INC by a margin of 17,820 votes which was 9.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 47.77% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes in 149. Ariyalur Assembly segment of Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chidambaram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and VCK won the Chidambaram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Ariyalur are: Savarianandham V (BSP), Chinnappa K (DMK), Rajendran S (AIADMK), Thanga Shanmuga Sundaram (NGPP), Suguna Kumar (NTK), Durai Manivel (AMMK), Jawahar P (IJK), Kumar J (IND), Sivathasan V (IND), Deva P (IND), Manikannan M (IND), Ramesh K (IND), Ravichandran S (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.54%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.99%, while it was 84.83% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 149. Ariyalur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 294. In 2011 there were 266 polling stations.

EXTENT:

149. Ariyalur constituency comprises of the following areas of Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu: Ariyalur Taluk Udayarpalayam Taluk (Part) T.Sholankurichi (North), Thathanur (East), Thathanur (West), Managethi, Venmankondan (West), Venmankondan (East), Parukkal (West), Parukkal (East), Naduvalur (East), Naduvalur (West), Suthamalli, Uliyakudi, Ambapur, Udayavarthiyanur, Keelanatham, Kadambur, Sathambadi, Govindaputhur, Sripurandan (North) and Sripurandan (South) villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Ariyalur.

The total area covered by Ariyalur is 909 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ariyalur is: 11°03’27.7"N 79°08’55.0"E.

