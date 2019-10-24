Arjuni-Morgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अर्जुनी मोरगाव): Chandrikapure Manohar Gowardhan of NCP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

63. Arjuni-Morgaon (अर्जुनी मोरगाव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Gondiya district of Maharashtra and is part of Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.3% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 20.73%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,52,825 eligible electors, of which 1,27,374 were male, 1,25,450 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 324 service voters had also registered to vote.

Arjuni-Morgaon Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 3984 52.46% Chandrikapure Manohar Gowardhan LEADING BJP 2933 38.62% Badole Rajkumar Sudam VBA 560 7.37% Ajay Sambhaji Lanjewar BSP 56 0.74% Shivdas Shrawan Sakhare BVA 18 0.24% Engr. Walde Dilipkumar Laldas NOTA 17 0.22% Nota IND 12 0.16% Ajay Suresh Badole IND 10 0.13% Pritam Benduji Sakhare IND 5 0.07% Pramodbhau Hiraman Gajbhiye

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,39,073 eligible electors, of which 1,21,326 were male, 1,17,745 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 324 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,02,794.

Arjuni-Morgaon has an elector sex ratio of 984.89.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Badole Rajkumar Sudamji of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 30295 votes which was 17.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.55% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Badole Rajkumar Sudam of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 16307 votes which was 10.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.6% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 63. Arjuni-Morgaon Assembly segment of Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency. Bhandara-Gondiya Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 69.26%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 71.74%, while it was 73.93 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.48%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 316 polling stations in 63. Arjuni-Morgaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 306.

Extent: 63. Arjuni-Morgaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Gondiya district of Maharashtra: Sadak-Arjuni Tehsil, Goregaon Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle-Mohadi and Arjuni Morgaon Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Arjuni-Morgaon is: 20.8743 80.1311.

