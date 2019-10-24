Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Arjuni-Morgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अर्जुनी मोरगाव): Chandrikapure Manohar Gowardhan of NCP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Arjuni-Morgaon (अर्जुनी मोरगाव) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Arjuni-Morgaon (अर्जुनी मोरगाव) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
63. Arjuni-Morgaon (अर्जुनी मोरगाव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Gondiya district of Maharashtra and is part of Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.3% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 20.73%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,52,825 eligible electors, of which 1,27,374 were male, 1,25,450 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 324 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,39,073 eligible electors, of which 1,21,326 were male, 1,17,745 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 324 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,02,794.
Arjuni-Morgaon has an elector sex ratio of 984.89.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Badole Rajkumar Sudamji of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 30295 votes which was 17.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.55% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Badole Rajkumar Sudam of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 16307 votes which was 10.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 46.6% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 63. Arjuni-Morgaon Assembly segment of Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency. Bhandara-Gondiya Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 69.26%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 71.74%, while it was 73.93 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.48%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 316 polling stations in 63. Arjuni-Morgaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 306.
Extent: 63. Arjuni-Morgaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Gondiya district of Maharashtra: Sadak-Arjuni Tehsil, Goregaon Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle-Mohadi and Arjuni Morgaon Tehsil.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Arjuni-Morgaon is: 20.8743 80.1311.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Arjuni-Morgaon results.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Chinese Cafe is Facing Severe Backlash for Dyeing Dogs to Look Like Pandas
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slaps Shehnaaz Gill During A Task
- PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Lands Today, Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- Soni Razdan and Mukesh Bhatt React to Fake Wedding Card of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor
- Sara Ali Khan's Bikini Pics from Sri Lankan Getaway Are Proof of Beachside Vacay Done Right