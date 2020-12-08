Armed Persons in BJP Protest Rally Killed 1 in Siliguri, Cops Don’t Use Shotgun: Bengal Police

West Bengal Police on Tuesday claimed that ‘armed persons’ were brought in during BJP’s protest rally in Siliguri, which led to the killing of one agitator on December 7. Police claimed that as per the post mortem report, death was caused "due to the effects of shotgun injuries".

"Police do not use shotguns. It’s obvious that during yesterday's protest in Siliguri, armed persons were brought and they fired from firearms," the state police tweeted.

"The deceased received pellet injuries from a shotgun fired from close range by a person standing near the victim in the protest program. This is unprecedented. Bringing armed persons in protest programmes and inciting them to fire is unheard off. There was a mala fide intention to create violence by using firearms,” it tweeted.

The West Bengal CID has already taken over the case and begun a probe to identify the person who fired the shotgun, which led to the killing of a BJP worker Ulan Roy.

"Truth will come out and strong action will be taken against all those who planned and executed the heinous crime. Police showed restraint and didn’t lathi charge or use firearms. Only water cannons and tear gas were used to disperse the violent crowd," claimed West Bengal Police.

TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee alleged that the person was killed by armed goons who were present in the BJP rally. "Police investigation will reveal more details as evidence suggests that BJP is desperate and can go to any level to win the elections. Armed goons were brought in to attack police to provoke them to fire. This is a dangerous trend. He was killed by his own men and not by the police,” he added.

On Monday, one BJP worker died while 40 others, including party MPs Tejasvi Surya and Saumitra Khan, were injured in violent clashes with the police in Siliguri district.

The clash took place when the BJP workers and supporters participated in a protest rally against TMC’s poor governance in the state and decided to demonstrate in front of North Bengal secretariat ‘Uttarkanya’.

The BJP worker, who died, has been identified as Ulan Roy, a resident of Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri.

Trouble started when the protesters were prevented from marching towards ‘Uttarkanya’. The BJP workers broke the police barricade and allegedly hurled bottles and bricks at the cops.

In retaliation and to maintain the law and order situation, the police force resorted to lathi charge to quell the protesters. They also used water cannons and fired tear gas shells to control the situation.