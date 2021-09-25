Armed with Fish and Football, TMC Begins 'Khela Hobe' Campaign to Test Goa Political Waters

Gearing up for the Goa assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress has swung into action with the “Khela Hobe” campaign for the February polls, banking on fish and football – common factors that the state shares with West Bengal.

The party has entrusted its Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien and legendary footballer Prasun Banerjee, who are currently working to anchor the TMC’s negligible popularity in the poll-bound state.

O’Brien and Prasun Banerjee landed in Panaji on Friday for a week-long tour.

The party’s feisty supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has expressed her faith in the duo for doing the research for the party and create ground for it to make inroads in Goa in the next 10 days.

While Prasun Banerjee is focused on the North West forward side of Goa, O’Brien responsible for the South.

As the primary research is completed by Prashant Kishore’s IPAC, the TMC has begun its door-to-door campaigns.

The senior TMC leaders are visiting villages and interacting with the local people there.

Meanwhile, sources said that several Congress leaders are in touch with the TMC and may join Banerjee’s camp in few days.

However, the TMC has been tight-lipped about the matter.

The TMC may profit from the anti-incumbency against the BJP government in Goa and the strict restrictions it introduced on the beaches.

Further, the TMC has to address issues in the education sector.

The party’s efforts have so far not been able to make sizeable impression among the electorates.

