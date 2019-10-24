Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Armori Election Results 2019 Live Updates (आरमोरी): Counting of Votes Begin

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Armori (आरमोरी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:10 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Gajbe Krushna Damaji
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Armori Election Results 2019 Live Updates (आरमोरी): Counting of Votes Begin
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Armori (आरमोरी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

67. Armori (आरमोरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra and is part of Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.65% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 38.71%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.36%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,53,241 eligible electors, of which 1,27,942 were male, 1,25,299 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 208 service voters had also registered to vote.

Armori Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
17953
41.70%
Gajbe Krushna Damaji
INC
11146
25.89%
Anandrao Gangaram Gedam
IND
6880
15.98%
Chandel Surendrasingh Bajarangsingh
VBA
2495
5.80%
Ramesh Lalsay Korcha
CPI
905
2.10%
Dilip Haridas Parchake
IND
860
2.00%
Dudhakuwar Nanaji Gopala
NOTA
813
1.89%
Nota
BSP
675
1.57%
Balkrushna Shriram Sadmake
IND
404
0.94%
Madavi Maneshwar Maroti
VRA
400
0.93%
Shree Mukesh Soguram Narote
IND
213
0.49%
Baguji Kewalram Tadam
IND
160
0.37%
Nilesh Chhaganlal Kodape
IND
145
0.34%
Kawalu Laxman Sahare

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,38,937 eligible electors, of which 1,22,386 were male, 1,16,551 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 208 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,05,731.

Armori has an elector sex ratio of 979.34.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Krushna Damaji Gajbe of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 12733 votes which was 7.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.94% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Anandrao Gangaram Gedam of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 5555 votes which was 3.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 28.42% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 67. Armori Assembly segment of Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency. Gadchiroli-Chimur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 70%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 72.37%, while it was 70.55 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.37%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 294 polling stations in 67. Armori constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 277.

Extent: 67. Armori constituency comprises of the following areas of Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra: Desaiganj (Wadsa) Tehsil, Armori Tehsil, Kurkheda Tehsil, Korchi Tehsil Dhanora Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Murumgaon.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Armori is: 20.5279 80.2928.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Armori results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram