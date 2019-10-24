Armori Election Results 2019 Live Updates (आरमोरी): Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

67. Armori (आरमोरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra and is part of Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.65% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 38.71%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.36%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,53,241 eligible electors, of which 1,27,942 were male, 1,25,299 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 208 service voters had also registered to vote.

Armori Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 17953 41.70% Gajbe Krushna Damaji LEADING INC 11146 25.89% Anandrao Gangaram Gedam IND 6880 15.98% Chandel Surendrasingh Bajarangsingh VBA 2495 5.80% Ramesh Lalsay Korcha CPI 905 2.10% Dilip Haridas Parchake IND 860 2.00% Dudhakuwar Nanaji Gopala NOTA 813 1.89% Nota BSP 675 1.57% Balkrushna Shriram Sadmake IND 404 0.94% Madavi Maneshwar Maroti VRA 400 0.93% Shree Mukesh Soguram Narote IND 213 0.49% Baguji Kewalram Tadam IND 160 0.37% Nilesh Chhaganlal Kodape IND 145 0.34% Kawalu Laxman Sahare

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,38,937 eligible electors, of which 1,22,386 were male, 1,16,551 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 208 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,05,731.

Armori has an elector sex ratio of 979.34.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Krushna Damaji Gajbe of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 12733 votes which was 7.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.94% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Anandrao Gangaram Gedam of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 5555 votes which was 3.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 28.42% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 67. Armori Assembly segment of Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency. Gadchiroli-Chimur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 13 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 70%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 72.37%, while it was 70.55 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.37%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 294 polling stations in 67. Armori constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 277.

Extent: 67. Armori constituency comprises of the following areas of Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra: Desaiganj (Wadsa) Tehsil, Armori Tehsil, Kurkheda Tehsil, Korchi Tehsil Dhanora Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Murumgaon.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Armori is: 20.5279 80.2928.

