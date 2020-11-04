Arnab Goswami Arrest: Maharashtra Govt Uses Marathi Card Against 'Outsider' BJP

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi on Wednesday used the Marathi card against 'outsider' BJP after the latter's cadres and leadership raised an attack after news anchor Arnab Goswami's arrest. Both Congress and Shiv Sena leaders attacked the BJP, saying it was standing against justice for the Marathi "manoos" while a Marathi widow fought for her deceased husband.

"We want to ask the BJP why it is supporting a murderer and weather it is standing against a helpless Marathi widow who has been fighting for justice, and has been running from pillar to post for the last two years. This government functions as per law. There is rule of law in Maharashtra, and we will not tolerate injustice towards the Marathi manoos," said Cabinet minister and Sena leader Anil Parab.

"A complaint against Arnab was filed in 2018 after Anvay Naik's suicide note had his name. The probe wasn't done. A summary was filed. Anvay Naik's wife had approached the court again. Accordingly, the court granted permission for reinvestigation," he said.

Responding to Home Minister Amit Shah's tweet, Congress leader Sachin Sawant said, "We want to say this to Amit Shah - yes, democracy is ashamed when a woman and her daughter are denied justice under Devendra Fadnavis."

Shah in a tweet had said: "Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV and Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the Fourth pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on the free press must be and will be opposed."

The BJP cadres hit the streets while several of its leaders at state and national level expressed their anguish on Twitter against the arrest. Protests were held at several places, including the Alibaug court where Goswami was produced.

The MVA government claimed these protests were an indication that the BJP was against Maharashtrians and that it was trying to protect a person who was running their agenda.

"This case is in no way associated with freedom of press. BJP is protesting as if their own party worker has been arrested. Where is the question of Emergency? No question of vengeance," Parab said.

"A Maharashtrian's life was lost. A Marathi widow had been seeking justice for her husband. Why is the BJP trying to speak against a Marathi woman who is seeking justice? They are trying to save an accused responsible for the death of a Marathi manoos," he said.

"A Marathi family is devastated. BJP should read the suicide note and should feel ashamed of who they are supporting. Are you with the people of Maharashtra or not? We are ashamed that this family couldn't get justice for two years under your rule," Sawant said.