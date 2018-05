"The power of money is what matters the most during elections," said 33-year-old Yogesh Babu, while campaigning for Karnataka election , adding “especially if you are pitted against a close aide from the Janardhan Reddy clan”.But for Congress leader Yogesh Babu, who contested against BJP’s B Sriramulu from the Molkalmuru constituency, the money will come from the public. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the SM & Digital Communications team of the Congress decided to launch a crowd-funding campaign to support Babu's candidature with an aim to bring more transparency into electoral politics.Yogesh Babu, a PhD scholar in Sanskrit and native of Molkalmuru, is a debutante in electoral politics but has worked his way up from the grassroots level. He is known for his 'clean image' and is a popular youth icon in the region. The Congress leader believes that he would rather have the people choose between the dirty politics on offer or clean politics he has to offer.“My opponents spoilt the voters with their money, which is why the money I get through this platform will be used towards the good works for the people of the area," said a confident Yogesh Babu.The party had set a target of Rs 28 lakhs for Babu’s crowd-funding, which is also the amount permitted by the Election Commission for a candidate to spend on campaign activities