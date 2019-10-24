Arni Election Results 2019 Live Updates (आर्णी): Shivajirao Shivramji Moghe of Congress Wins

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

80. Arni (आर्णी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Yavatmal district of Maharashtra and is part of Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.24% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 26.82%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.82%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,12,137 eligible electors, of which 1,60,964 were male, 1,51,170 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 141 service voters had also registered to vote.

Arni Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 15354 53.66% Dr. Dhurve Sandeep Prabhakar INC 13258 46.34% Shivajirao Shivramji Moghe LEADING IND -- 0.00% Raju Narayan Todsam IND -- 0.00% Sonerao Lakhuji Kotnake NOTA -- 0.00% Nota IND -- 0.00% Rahul Subhash Soyam IND -- 0.00% Krushna Tukaram Ade IND -- 0.00% Aitwar Ramreddy Ramkishtu GGP -- 0.00% Atram Maroti Alias Pavankumar BSP -- 0.00% Baliram Abhiman Neware BMKP -- 0.00% Adv. Anil Bhimrao Kinake VBA -- 0.00% Niranjan Shivram Masram

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,87,414 eligible electors, of which 1,50,254 were male, 1,37,160 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 141 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,59,220.

Arni has an elector sex ratio of 939.15.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Raju Narayan Todsam of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 20721 votes which was 10.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.61% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Shiwajirao Shiwramji Moghe of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 37581 votes which was 22.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 54.23% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 80. Arni Assembly segment of Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. Chandrapur Parliament seat was won by INC.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 70.5%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 69.4%, while it was 64.65 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 1.1%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 364 polling stations in 80. Arni constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 343.

Extent: 80. Arni constituency comprises of the following areas of Yavatmal district of Maharashtra: Arni Tehsil, Ghatanji Tehsil, Kelapur Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Patan Bori, Pandharkavda and Pandharkavda (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Arni is: 20.018 78.2485.

