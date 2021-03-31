Aroor Candidate List: Key Contests in Aroor Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Aroor Assembly constituency in Alappuzha district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Aroor seat is part of the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Adv.A.M.Ariff of CPM won from this seat beating Adv.C.R.Jayaprakash of INC by a margin of 38,519 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Adv.Am.Ariff of CPM won from this this constituency defeating A.A.Shukoor of INC by a margin of 16,852 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Alappuzha Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Aroor Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Aroor constituency are: Daleema Jojo of CPI(M), Shanimol Usman of CONG, Aniyappan of BDJS