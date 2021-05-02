Aroor Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Aroor Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

102. Aroor (अरूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Alappuzha district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Aroor is part of 15. Alappuzha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry. Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.58%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 96.26%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,00,005 eligible electors, of which 97,390 were male, 1,02,615 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Aroor in 2021 is 1054.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,88,615 eligible electors, of which 92,446 were male, 96,169 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,74,130 eligible electors, of which 86,391 were male, 87,739 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Aroor in 2016 was 165. In 2011, there were 224.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Adv.A.M.Ariff of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Adv.C.R.Jayaprakash of INC by a margin of 38,519 votes which was 23.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 52.34% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Adv.Am.Ariff of CPIM won in this seat defeating A.A.Shukoor of INC by a margin of 16,852 votes which was 11.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 52.28% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 102. Aroor Assembly segment of Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Alappuzha Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPIM won the Alappuzha Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Aroor are: Daleema (CPIM), Rugma Pradeep (BSP), Adv Shanimol Osman (INC), Aniyappan (BDJS), Ambika K N (Priyanka Anup) (DSJP), K Prathapan (SUCOIC), Pramod Perumpuzha (ADHRMP), Vayalar Rajeevan (BDPA), Chandran (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.42%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.83%, while it was 84.23% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 102. Aroor constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 159. In 2011 there were 159 polling stations.

EXTENT:

102. Aroor constituency comprises of the following areas of Alappuzha district of Kerala: Arookutty, Aroor, Chennam-Pallippuram, Ezhupunna, Kodamthuruth, Kuthiathode, Panavally, Perumbalam, Thycattussery and Thuravoor Panchayat in Cherthala Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Alappuzha.

The total area covered by Aroor is 159 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Aroor is: 9°47’37.0"N 76°19’49.8"E.

