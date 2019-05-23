Arrah Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BJP R. K. Singh BJP R. K. Singh LEADING

Arrah Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 87696 84.72% R. K. Singh Leading NOTA 3631 3.51% Nota SSD 2312 2.23% Raj Giri Bhagat IND 2277 2.20% Shiv Das Singh BSP 1706 1.65% Manoj Yadav IND 1521 1.47% Dr. Kumar Sheelbhadra IND 1245 1.20% Lakshaman Kumar Ojha PSP(L) 1165 1.13% Anil Kumar Singh IND 717 0.69% Ram Raj Singh ABJS 639 0.62% Bharat Bhushan Pandey BKVP 599 0.58% Krishna Paswan CPI(ML)(L) -- -- Raju Yadav

32. Arrah is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.51%. The estimated literacy level of Arrah is 70.47%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Raj Kumar Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,35,870 votes which was 15.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.78% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Meena Singh of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the LJP candidate by a margin of 74,720 votes which was 13.43% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 38.23% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 48.96% and in 2009, the constituency registered 35.78% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Arrah was: Raj Kumar Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,16,299 men, 8,08,210 women and 6 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Arrah is: 25.5597 84.6613Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: आरा, बिहार (Hindi); আরা, বিহার (Bengali); आरा, बिहार (Marathi); આરાહ, બિહાર (Gujarati); ஆரா, பீகார் (Tamil); ఆరా, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಆರಾ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); അറാം, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).