Arrah Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Arrah (आरा) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
32. Arrah is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.51%. The estimated literacy level of Arrah is 70.47%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Raj Kumar Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 1,35,870 votes which was 15.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 43.78% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Meena Singh of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the LJP candidate by a margin of 74,720 votes which was 13.43% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 38.23% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 48.96% and in 2009, the constituency registered 35.78% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Arrah was: Raj Kumar Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,16,299 men, 8,08,210 women and 6 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Arrah Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Arrah is: 25.5597 84.6613
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: आरा, बिहार (Hindi); আরা, বিহার (Bengali); आरा, बिहार (Marathi); આરાહ, બિહાર (Gujarati); ஆரா, பீகார் (Tamil); ఆరా, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಆರಾ, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); അറാം, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Arrah Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
87696
84.72%
R. K. Singh
NOTA
3631
3.51%
Nota
SSD
2312
2.23%
Raj Giri Bhagat
IND
2277
2.20%
Shiv Das Singh
BSP
1706
1.65%
Manoj Yadav
IND
1521
1.47%
Dr. Kumar Sheelbhadra
IND
1245
1.20%
Lakshaman Kumar Ojha
PSP(L)
1165
1.13%
Anil Kumar Singh
IND
717
0.69%
Ram Raj Singh
ABJS
639
0.62%
Bharat Bhushan Pandey
BKVP
599
0.58%
Krishna Paswan
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Raju Yadav
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results