Arrange Beds for Covid-19 Patients Within 30 Minutes or Face Action: Andhra CM Warns Officials

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to admit Covid-19 patients and arrange a bed for them within 30 minutes failing which action will be initiated against them.

During a Spandana review meeting with district collectors and SPs through video conference, Reddy stressed on the need to allot a bed to patients within 30 minutes after they are admitted at a hospital. He said Collectors and Joint Collectors will be held responsible for the negligence.

Reddy asked the officials to monitor the facilities being provided to the patients and not to cut back on expenditure. He ordered them to display the bed strength and their availability along with toll-free numbers to lodge a complaint in case of inconvenience.

The officials said so far around 32,000 beds were made available in 128 district Covid hospitals, 8,000 beds in state Covid hospitals and based on the health condition of the patient, it will be decided where to admit.

Reddy said in the next six months about 17,000 doctors and staff will be recruited to treat COVID patients.