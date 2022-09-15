'Arrest Me by Monday or Ask PM Modi to Apologise': Sisodia's Dare Gets Thumbs Up from CM Kejriwal

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday dared their central agencies to arrest him by Monday if the allegations against him are proved, or “Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise for the fake sting”.

“CBI raided my house, nothing was found. Nothing was found in the locker. Both CBI and ED investigated, yet found nothing. Now BJP has come up with a sting. The central agencies should investigate this sting as well. If the allegations are true, arrest me by Monday. Otherwise by Monday, PM ji should apologise to me for doing a false sting,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

Lauding Sisodia, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that only a “courageous person can throw such a challenge”. “I am sure BJP will accept your challenge. The whole country is proud of your work and your honesty. They are scared of your school work, and want to stop it. But you keep doing your job,” Kejriwal tweeted.

वाह मनीष! ऐसी चुनौती केवल सच्चा और साहसी व्यक्ति ही दे सकता है। मुझे विश्वास है भाजपा आपकी चुनौती ज़रूर क़बूल करेगी पूरे देश को आपके काम और आपकी ईमानदारी पर गर्व है। वो आपके स्कूलों के काम से घबराए हुए हैं। उसे रोकना चाहते हैं। आप अपना काम करते रहो। https://t.co/KvIdn3lIsd — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 15, 2022

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government’s Excise Policy 2021-22, has named Sisodia as an accused in its FIR.

AAP leaders, including Kejriwal and Sisodia, have denied the allegations. They have alleged that the BJP, “rattled” by Kejriwal’s rise as a challenger to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the General Elections in 2024, was trying to topple the government in Delhi.

Last month, the CBI carried out searches at 31 places, including Sisodia’s residence and the premises of some bureaucrats. Excise Commissioner A Gopi Krishna and two other Excise Department officials and businessmen were among others.

The CBI raids took place a month after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a probe by the agency into the alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the policy that came into effect from November 17 last year.

